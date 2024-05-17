Arevon Breaks Ground on Indiana Posey Solar Project

Posey Solar Groundbreaking (Source: Arevon) Pictured, L. to R.: Katherine Gensler, VP Government Affairs and Marketing, Arevon Ryan Hadley, Executive Director of the Indiana Office of Energy Development Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Arevon Connie Neininger, National Policy Advisor, Center for Infrastructure & Economic Development Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric at CenterPoint Energy

Arevon Energy, in partnership with CenterPoint Energy, have broken ground on construction for the 228 MW Posey Solar Project in Posey County, Ind. 

Arevon developed the project along with CenterPoint, with Bechtel serving as its EPC contractor. CenterPoint will be the project’s long-term owner and operator during its estimated 35-year lifespan.

“Posey Solar provides significant benefits to the state of Indiana and to Posey County, including cost-effective renewable energy, substantial construction jobs and long-term tax benefits to the region,” says Kevin Smith, Arevon CEO. “Arevon appreciates our partners and the stakeholders who made this project a reality, and we look forward to advancing the Posey Solar Project into operations.”

The project is expected to become operational next year. 

