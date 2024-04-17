Arevon Inks Offtake Agreement with MCE for 250 MW BESS Project

Arevon Energy has signed a long-term tolling agreement with MCE for 188 MW of the Cormorant Energy Storage Project, a 250 MW stand-alone BESS set to be constructed in two phases in Daly City, Calif.

The first 188 MW phase is scheduled to begin construction at the start of next year and is anticipated to become operational in 2026.

“This agreement showcases the strength of collaboration with MCE and also supports Arevon and MCE’s joint commitment to bring clean, reliable energy to local communities,” says Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon. “Arevon will continue to expand its energy storage portfolio in order to improve grid stability and resiliency in California, enabling the state to further its decarbonization goals.”

This agreement is the first commercial contract between Arevon and MCE.