Arevon, Meta Agree on Long-Term Contracts for 349 MW of Solar

Arevon Energy and Meta Platforms have signed two long-term Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreements for the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Mo.

The project’s expected 349 MW will be dedicated to supporting Meta’s operations running on renewable energy in the region.

Arevon will own and operate the project, with plans for the facility to disburse more than $34 million to local governments over the project’s lifetime.

“Through its Kelso Solar Project, Arevon is pleased to contribute to Meta’s goal of having its global operations supported by 100 percent renewable energy,” says Kevin Smith, CEO of Arevon. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Meta to help in meeting their admirable sustainability targets and accelerate the country’s energy transition.”