Arevon, Meta Sign Contract for Indiana Heirloom Solar Project

Arevon Energy and Meta Platforms have signed a long-term environmental attributes purchase agreement for Arevon’s Heirloom Solar Project in Pike County, Ind.

The 60 MW project, which Arevon is slated to own and operate, has started construction and is targeted to be fully operational next year. Arevon’s activities in Pike County, which include the Heirloom Solar Project plus an adjacent solar facility, are slated to disburse more than $86 million to local governments over their lifespans.

“Arevon is proud to once again partner with Meta and contribute to their sustainability goal of matching its operations with 100% renewable energy and reaching net zero emissions across its value chain,” says Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon.

“Pike County has been a welcoming host to the Heirloom Solar Project, and we are excited to be a part of the community for years to come.”

Previous to Heirloom Solar, Arevon and Meta announced two long-term agreements in March for the Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Mo. That project is set to deliver 349 MW of power to support Meta’s regional operations.