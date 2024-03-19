Arevon, San Diego Community Power Sign Agreement for Avocet Storage Facility

Arevon Energy has entered into a 15-year energy storage service agreement with San Diego Community Power (SDCP) for the full capacity of the Avocet Energy Storage

Project, a 200 MW stand-alone BESS located in Carson, Calif. that is slated to be operational in 2026.

The project features a four-hour duration electricity supply, says the company, and will use Megapack technology provided by Tesla.

“Energy storage systems such as our Avocet Energy Storage facility reduce air pollution and contribute to grid reliability,” says Arevon’s Tommy Greer.

“As with all of our projects, we are invested in the local area and are committed to both the economic and social well-being of the community. Arevon values our continued partnership with San Diego Community Power and looks forward to working together to balance power supply and demand through this project.”

Avocet is Arevon’s second offtake agreement with SDCP.