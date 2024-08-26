Arevon Starts Construction on 192 MW Indiana Solar Project

Arevon Energy has celebrated the start of construction on the company’s 192 MW Ratts 1 Solar Project, located in Pike County, Ind.

In addition to the Ratts 1 project, the company developed and has started construction on the nearby 73 MW Heirloom Solar Project.

Local leaders; landowners; partners and stakeholders; the project’s construction contractor, Primoris Renewable Energy; and the Arevon project team attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Ratts 1 Solar is a significant addition to Arevon’s growing portfolio of Midwest projects and an important step forward for a cleaner future for Indiana,” says Tommy Greer, chief commercial officer at Arevon.

“We are proud to host this groundbreaking and to celebrate the advancement of solar energy in Pike County.”

In addition to Ratts 1 Solar and Heirloom Solar, the company announced a $352 million financing package to build the 228 MW Posey Solar Project in Indiana, with construction underway.