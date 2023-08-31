Arizona Public Service Signs PPA for CO Bar Solar Power, Battery Storage

Clenera, an Enlight Company specializing in utility-scale solar farms and energy storage, has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Arizona Public Service (APS), Arizona’s largest utility, for 258 MW of solar and 824 MWh of battery storage at the CO Bar complex outside of Flagstaff, Ariz.

The CO Bar complex is a solar and storage complex being developed by Clenera, a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy. The complex comprising a total of 1.2 GW and 824 MWh of battery storage is expected to be one of the largest renewable energy installations in the United States.

“We are excited to work with APS to develop the first combined solar and storage project at the CO Bar complex and help drive Arizona’s clean energy initiatives to deliver affordable, clean power to households in the state,” says Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight.

The agreement with APS reflects the third power purchase agreement signed at the complex – but the first with battery storage. Post execution of the PPA with APS, the entire complex is now contracted to leading utilities in Arizona. The complex is on schedule to commence construction by the end of the year and to reach operation in phases over the course of 2025.

