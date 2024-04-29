Array Breaks Ground on New Solar Manufacturing Facility

Array Technologies broke ground on its new $50 million manufacturing campus in Bernalillo County, N.M., which the company says was made possible through Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax credits.

“Array’s new manufacturing facility will create good-paying jobs in New Mexico, strengthen the domestic solar supply chain and ultimately help us achieve greater American energy independence,” says Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer of Array Technologies.

“This is a perfect example of government entities working together at all levels to promote pro-growth policies that create American jobs and support local businesses. With federal action like the Inflation Reduction Act and the support of state and local officials, Array is proud to be at the forefront of the solar energy boom.”

The 216,000-square-foot campus, located on Albuquerque’s west side, is slated to facilitate the company’s production, assembly, design, engineering and customer service.

In addition to the IRA tax credits, the expansion was also made possible in part by economic assistance from the Local Economic Development Act job-creation fund, awarded by the state. Additional support from the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County included LEDA funds and partial property-tax abatement through an Industrial Revenue Bond.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Bernalillo County Commission Chair Barbara Baca joined in the groundbreaking ceremony.