Ascent Solar Brings in Jeffrey Max as New CEO

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., a developer and manufacturer of lightweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, has named Jeffrey Max as its new CEO, succeeding Victor Lee.

“It is a privilege to welcome Jeff as our new CEO,” David Peterson, the newly appointed board chair of the company. “He is a proven business leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in building technology companies and advancing their market positions internationally. As we continue our transition as a newly listed company on Nasdaq, Ascent will benefit greatly from Jeff’s leadership.

“In addition to his extensive background as a CEO, serial entrepreneur and technology investor, Jeff has been a disruptive innovator in today’s evolving space industry. While Jeff understands the space and near space opportunities in front of us, we expect he will also be able to develop other verticals for Ascent’s PV solutions, such as agrivoltaics and sustainably powered infrastructure.”

“Ascent has an incredible group of engineers, led by an incredible innovator and thought leader in PV technologies – Dr. Joe Armstrong,” states Max. “This team, along with the committed dedication of Ascent’s previous leadership, has laid a strong foundation that allows me to integrate a mission-driven, industrial scale culture with the incredible experience and expertise of the Ascent team. This team has the innovation, execution and performance bona fides to ‘meet the moment’ with transformative solutions across a broad range of industries, from agriculture to deep-space missions.”

From 2019 to 2022, Max was chairman and CEO of Agile Space Industries, an in-space propulsion solutions provider. Under his leadership, Agile grew from a team of six to over 60, and acquired Tronix3D, a contract based additive manufacturer specializing in 3D printing of exotic metal alloys.