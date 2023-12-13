Aspen Creek Power, Oakhurst Energy Merge to Form Headwater Energy

Aspen Creek Power Holdings and Oakhurst Energy Development have announced their strategic merger to become Headwater Energy, an integrated solar and energy storage developer and independent power producer.

The merger is the culmination of a partnership initiated with Aspen’s investment in Oakhurst early last year. Aspen has lent its financing expertise to the partnership, with Oakhurst contributing its capabilities to develop and finance projects across all stages of construction and operation.

Headwater Energy is now positioned to oversee solar projects from inception to monetization, leveraging its combined expertise in origination, development, financing and long-term ownership, with a continued focus on Southeast regulated markets.

“This is a significant milestone in a journey that began many years ago,” says Patrick Leibach, CEO of Aspen and Headwater Energy. “Our leadership teams have a shared history and mutual respect that spans nearly a decade, and I am excited to continue building Headwater Energy alongside such a talented group.”

Headwater has 13 employees, 83 MW of operating projects under ownership, seven projects under construction and 4.3 GW of projects across all stages of development.