Aspen Power Adds 50 MW to Georgia Solar Portfolio

Aspen Power has completed construction on 14 solar projects that the company acquired from Inman Solar in Georgia.

The projects total 49.4 MW DC of generation capacity, with Aspen Power acting as the long-term owner and operator. Inman Solar originated and developed the projects and provided engineering, procurement, and construction services.

This portfolio of projects brings Aspen Power’s holdings in Georgia to 43 projects totaling over 140 MW DC.

“The Inman team has done a fantastic job bringing high quality projects to the table, and we’re glad to have worked with their team to get these projects across the finish line and to become the long-term owners and operators,” says Lara Bushwood, director, project development, for Aspen Power. “We have had success finding terrific partners like Inman in Georgia to help advance the state’s clean energy objectives.”

The portfolio that Aspen Power acquired is made up of ground-mounted solar panels with single-axis trackers. The systems, primarily located in the southeastern part of the state, will provide energy directly to Georgia Power through long-term power purchase agreements as part of the company’s 2020 Distributed Generation Request for Proposal (RFP).