Athena Technology, Heliogen Gain Further Approval for Business Merger

The stockholders of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have approved the previously announced business combination with Heliogen Inc.

Renewable energy technology company Heliogen’s AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar technology aims to deliver near 24/7 carbon-free energy in the form of heat, power or green hydrogen fuel at scale. Heliogen was created at Idealab, the technology incubator founded by Bill Gross in 1996.

More than 91% of the votes cast at the special meeting were in favor of the approval of the business combination. ATHN plans to file the results of the special meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission tomorrow.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on December 30, 2021. Following the closing, the combined company will be renamed Heliogen Inc. and its common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “HLGN” and “HLGNW,” respectively, on December 31, 2021.