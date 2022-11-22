300 MW La Pimienta Solar Plant Reaches Full Operations

Atlas Renewable Energy’s La Pimienta solar plant is fully operational. The plant, which is located in the state of Campeche, has a capacity of 300 MW, making it the second largest solar plant in Mexico. The plant will supply energy to CFE under a 15-year contract to support the power needs of the Yucatan peninsula.

“La Pimienta is an extraordinary project that will generate an echo in other companies; investors know that all companies that come in good faith and are committed to the environment are welcome,” says Secretary of Government Aníbal Ostoa Ortega, who represented the governor of the State of Campeche, Layda Sansores.

“Our governments’ commitment to clean energy and energy transition pays off for the benefit of our nations and the planet,” states Dorothy Ngutter, U.S. Consul General in Merida, who was representing Ken Salazar, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico.

La Pimienta is composed of more than a million solar panels, which are spread across 651 hectares. The solar plant will generate about 789 GWh annually. La Pimienta represents the first large-scale solar renewable energy investment in Campeche, with the participation of high-caliber institutions including the Interamerican Development Bank (IDB), National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras), MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), and Société Générale.

“We are very proud that our largest project to date is now fully operational,” comments Camilo Serrano, general manager for Atlas Renewable Energy in México. “This project is very special for us, as we are able to supply clean energy to the Yucatan Peninsula and avoid the emission of more than 1.7 million tons of CO2. In addition, we are able to promote unique social and environmental programs that will contribute to the well-being of the surrounding communities and the preservation of the local ecosystem.”