Aurora Solar Launches Tools to Size Battery Backup Systems

Aurora Solar, a company that builds software for residential and commercial solar design and sales, has developed a range of tools for solar professionals to size a battery backup system and make recommendations based on homeowners’ backup needs.

Using Aurora Solar’s storage feature release, solar installers will have the capability to customize a battery backup system using their customer’s energy consumption data and accounting for the size of the PV system. The software factors in how much power will be produced from the PV system, how much of the customer’s load will be backed up, the number of batteries and inverters selected, and how long the battery backup system will last.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer installers the tools to design and sell solar+storage systems together, with the same accuracy and ease Aurora has always provided,” says Christopher Hopper, co-founder of Aurora Solar. “Our new battery storage functionality will significantly reduce the time needed to design the appropriate storage backup system for the customer.”

Aurora Solar’s product team spent several months researching how solar+storage systems are sold today and talking to installers around the world to learn what they are looking for in their storage solutions.

The market for residential storage is expected to grow, especially as states like California, Texas and New York continue to regularly grapple with utility power shut offs due to extreme weather or natural disasters. As more and more solar customers want battery backup, having advanced tools that can determine the appropriate storage size and integrate storage into an existing workflow will become increasingly desirable.

