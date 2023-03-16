AVANGRID Breaks Ground on New Projects in Texas and Ohio

AVANGRID, a sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, has begun construction on two new solar farms in Texas and Ohio. These sites will generate 523.5 MW of power.

“With solar projects like True North and Powell Creek, we are strengthening our mission of helping the U.S. meet its ambitious clean energy goals,” says Pedro Azagra, CEO of AVANGRID. “These solar farms, and many more throughout the U.S., will also boost local economies by creating quality jobs while providing clean, affordable and renewable energy for business and communities.”

True North, under development in Falls County and AVANGRID’s first solar project in Texas, will generate 321 MW of renewable energy once it reaches commercial operations by early 2025. During its construction and operation, True North will create over 200 local jobs, and is expected to pay over $40 million in property taxes over 25 years.

Powell Creek, a 202.5 MW solar farm under construction in Putnam County, Ohio, is expected to generate clean energy to power more than 30,000 homes per year and will create up to 400 jobs during its construction process. Additional local revenue to communities resulting from this project exceeds $38 million over the life of the facility.

With more than 8.6 GW of installed renewable capacity, the company has a pipeline of more than 25 GW under development, encompassing solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and battery energy storage