Avangrid Completes True North Solar Module Installation

Avangrid has installed the final modules at True North Solar, a 238 MW energy project located in Falls County, Texas, putting in 488,000 solar modules at the site over the past several months.

“This is a major accomplishment and we are proud of the hardworking women and men who are bringing this clean energy project onto the Texas grid,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “In celebrating this milestone, we look forward to finishing the project. This is yet another example of Avangrid executing on its commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition.”

The company continues to commission the project, with a dedicated O&M facility at the site slated to begin construction. Commercial operation is expected at the end of the year.

True North will become the largest solar project in Avangrid’s portfolio and its first solar project in Texas. It is set to supply energy ito Meta’s second data center facility in Texas.

Avangrid has developed, built, and operated renewable energy projects in Texas for more than 15 years, with more than 1,200 MW of installed wind capacity.