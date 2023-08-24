Avangrid Expands in California with First Solar Project

Avangrid, a sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, has unveiled its plan to build the Camino Solar project (57 MW DC/44 MW AC), its first solar project in California, a state in which the company currently operates more than 500 MW through six wind energy facilities.

Cupertino Electric Inc. will construct Camino Solar in Kern County, adjacent to Avangrid’s 189 MW Manzana Wind farm. The project will employ more than 100 people during construction and is expected to be commercially operational in 2025. It will generate roughly $15.5 million in local taxes during its lifetime. With more than 105,000 panels, the construction will be completed approximately one year after the start of mobilization.

“Cupertino Electric has built more than 40 renewable energy projects in Kern County, Calif., and we’re honored to be involved with Avangrid’s inaugural project in the area,” says Chris Martin, vice president of operations, energy for Cupertino Electric Inc.

Avangrid is the third largest renewable energy operator in the U.S. with 8.7 GW of installed and operated capacity.