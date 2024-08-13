Avangrid Marks 9 GW of Installed Solar, Wind Capacity

Avangrid has reached 9 GW of installed capacity at its onshore wind and solar sites, with the company’s portfolio of 75 projects spread across 22 states.

The portfolio includes 8 GW of installed wind capacity and 1 GW of installed solar, including projects currently under construction.

“I am proud of the continued progress Avangrid is making to grow our renewable energy footprint nationwide, but we are not complacent,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO.

“With a big pipeline of future renewable energy projects across the country, and a large fleet of onshore wind projects that is ripe for repowering, we remain steadfast in our commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition. In reaching this milestone, we are setting our sights on the next.”