Avangrid Receives Final Panel Shipment at True North Solar Project

Avangrid has received its final shipment of solar panels to the True North project site, a 238 MW solar farm under construction near Waco, Texas.

“We are thrilled to have reached another major construction milestone at True North, which is set to become Avangrid’s largest solar facility and our first in Texas,” says Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “It’s no secret that the solar industry has dealt with challenges in securing solar panels to build these important renewable power facilities. With this final shipment of solar panels in hand, we are moving full speed ahead with construction and I look forward to seeing True North energized as we accelerate a clean energy transition.”

The project is set to supply Meta’s upcoming data center in neighboring Temple with 100% of its energy needs.