Avangrid Renewables Names Jose Antonio Miranda to Lead Onshore Division

Avangrid Renewables LLC, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., has appointed Jose Antonio Miranda as president of its Onshore division. In this role, he will oversee the growth of the company’s onshore wind and solar business.

“With the approval of our offshore wind joint venture project, Vineyard Wind, and our ambition to grow both onshore and offshore renewables, bringing Jose Antonio on in this newly created role ensures we have a strong leadership team in place to achieve our goals,” says Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables. “This is a transformational year for Avangrid Renewables, and we are off to a great start. We have an ambitious pipeline for onshore renewables development and I’m very excited that we will have Jose Antonio’s experience and leadership focused on the growth of our onshore business.”

Miranda brings with him extensive renewables leadership experience and was previously CEO of onshore in the Americas region for Siemens Gamesa and chairman of its boards in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. Prior to his decade-long tenure at Siemens Gamesa where he held roles in Europe, Asia and the Americas, he held a variety of roles over a ten-year period at the multinational engineering firm, ABB.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the AVANGRID team,” states Miranda. “This is a pivotal time for renewables development in the U.S. and I’m looking forward to growing our business and building our onshore solar and wind pipeline in this country.”

Miranda will be splitting his time between Portland, Oregon and New England.