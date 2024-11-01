Avantus Sells Catclaw Solar and Energy Storage Project to DESRI

Avantus has sold its Catclaw Solar and Energy Storage Project to D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).

Located in Buckeye, Ariz., in Maricopa County, the project features 225 MW of solar and 250 MW of energy storage. The transaction includes a long-term PPA with Arizona Public Service (APS) for the project.

Avantus was responsible for the initial greenfield development, including interconnection, site acquisition and permitting, as well as commercial negotiations with APS and the procurement of select equipment, including batteries.

“At Avantus, we are committed to pushing forward the transition to a sustainable economy by developing safe, reliable clean energy projects,” says Jason Moretz, Ph.D, Avantus’ executive vice president of Development.

“Catclaw is a perfect example of this commitment and will provide economic and environmental benefits to Arizona and the local community, while helping Arizona manage increasing demand for power during heatwaves. Today’s announcement marks the first Arizona project in our portfolio to reach this milestone and furthers our long-standing relationship with DESRI.”

Catclaw marks the fourth project Avantus has sold to DESRI, which DESRI expects to bring online in 2026.

The company says the project is designed with open spaces between the solar arrays to minimize disturbance to natural drainage patterns and preserve wildlife corridors. This approach was developed in collaboration with Avantus, the City of Buckeye and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Foley & Lardner served as legal counsel for Avantus.