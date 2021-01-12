Axium Purchases Stake in Cordelio’s Renewable Portfolio

Cordelio Power and Axium Infrastructure, an independent portfolio management firm, say Axium has purchased a 49% interest in Cordelio’s Ontario renewable portfolio. The 396 MW Denfield portfolio includes four wind projects and two solar projects located in southwestern Ontario. Cordelio will continue to manage the Denfield assets for the newly formed partnership.

“We’re excited to partner and share best practices with Axium, a premier renewables owner-manager,” says Rob Roberti, CFO of Cordelio. “Axium’s technical and other capabilities will complement our own as these important assets continue to support Ontario’s energy transition.”

Cordelio is a renewable power producer managing over 1,000 MW of renewable generation assets across North America, including 396 MW of wind and solar projects in Ontario (51%-owned by Cordelio) plus a 656 MW wind and solar portfolio stake owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The company also owns (wholly and through a joint venture) a growth pipeline of 2,500 MW of wind, solar and storage projects in the western and midwestern U.S.

Photo: Cordelio’s Sombra Solar Energy Center