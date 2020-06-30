AZZO Expands into U.S. Market

AZZO, a company that specializes in energy management, electrical engineering, power automation and software development, has expanded to bring their systems and technologies to the U.S. market, with the opening of their Fairfield, N.J. office.

AZZO focuses on the integration, monitoring, and control of renewable energy systems such as microgrids, utility-scale photovoltaic, wind and battery storage systems.

The company has developed modular monitoring and control systems that are pre-commissioned for plug-n-play installation by local electrical contractors under remote supervision – with the verification and validation by AZZO’s engineers. AZZO’s cloud-hosted systems enable both remote monitoring and control, as well as, remote commissioning – negating the need for onsite commissioning personnel.

AZZO has achieved the certification from Schneider Electric as a Master-level Critical Power EcoXpert systems integrator. Master-level integrators have demonstrated capability in digital transformation, by providing disruptive technologies such as IOT technologies, analytics and cloud services. AZZO is the first EcoXpert to achieve Master-level certification in two countries. EcoXperts are the implementation arm of Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure product platform.

“I am thrilled that AZZO, one of our most experienced EcoXpert partners from Australia, is opening operations in the U.S. Our partnership with them is a true example of successful collaboration, not only commercially but also technically, through joint R&D and innovation,” says Alexis Grenon, senior vice president of global line of business at Schneider Electric.

AZZO’s New Jersey-based leadership will consist of Glenn Kwederis, engineering manager, and Jason Heindel, solutions architect. The company is creating new jobs in the New York, New Jersey and Boston regions and is seeking qualified applicants to join their engineering team.

Photo: AZZO’s What We Do web page