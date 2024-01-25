Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Utility-Scale Installation Contracts in Pennsylvania

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Solar Energy, has been awarded contracts by Cypress Creek Renewables to implement three utility-scale PV installations totaling 75 MW in western Pennsylvania.

When complete, each installation is expected to be capable of generating approximately 25 MW while creating nearly 90 construction jobs for the duration of the projects, says the company. Site work for the first project began last November, and work for the second and third projects is scheduled to begin in March. All three facilities are anticipated to be operational this year.

“Solar energy is a key part of the energy future in the U.S. and around the world, and we’re pleased to work with Cypress Creek Renewables to bring clean, net-zero carbon power to the residents of western Pennsylvania,” says B&W’s Jimmy Morgan. “B&W has many decades of construction and large project management expertise, and we are well-positioned to help our customers deploy solar installations across the country.”