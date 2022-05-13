Bank OZK Concludes 4.8 MW Solar Power Plant Construction in Arkansas

As part of its sustainable energy initiatives, Bank OZK has finished construction of its recently announced 4.8 MW solar power plant in Stuttgart, Ark.

The 11,265-panel array will produce enough electricity to power the bank’s new corporate headquarters in Little Rock and up to 40 Bank OZK locations throughout central Arkansas. Currently, it is among the state’s largest commercial solar facilities dedicated to a private sector customer.

“After several months of construction, Bank OZK is pleased to announce that our solar power plant is fully operational,” says Tim Hicks, chief credit and administrative officer. “By shrinking our carbon footprint and offsetting our electricity usage, Bank OZK continues its commitment to the environment with this new source of clean and sustainable energy. The solar plant is another great example of how Bank OZK is a leader in the financial services sector.”

This solar panel array is expected to significantly shrink the bank’s carbon footprint by an estimated 160,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the next 30 years, equivalent to the emissions of over 390 million passenger car miles.

Scenic Hill Solar LLC, of Little Rock, Ark., managed construction of the solar power project for the bank.