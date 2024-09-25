Basis Climate Facilitates Heliene Investment Tax Credit Transfer Sale

Heliene has announced the sale of $50M Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit, facilitated by Basis Climate.

Heliene is able to claim eligibility for these tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Monetising our 45X tax credits through this sale is instrumental in continuing the growth of Heliene’s domestic manufacturing capacity,” says Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.

“This transaction provides long-term sustainability, hence enabling us to expand our commitment to offering developers reliable, quality modules that feature the highest possible volume of domestic content. We’re grateful to the team at Basis Climate for facilitating this important deal. Together we’re building a stronger, bankable U.S. solar supply chain.”

Heliene will use funds from this sale to reduce debt and support ongoing efforts to expand its U.S. cell and module manufacturing footprint and grow its domestic workforce.

This tax credit transfer sale follows several months of strategic dealflow by Heliene, including a strategic sourcing agreement with cell manufacturer Suniva, a partnership and multi-year contract with Norsun for the supply of U.S.-made wafers and a joint venture with Premier Energies to jointly build a U.S.-based solar cell manufacturing facility.