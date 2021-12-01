BayWa r.e. Acquires Beacon Solar to Integrate into BayWa r.e. Solar Systems

BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer, services and systems provider globally and in the Americas, has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, a publicly traded roofing distributor in the U.S.

Beacon Solar will be fully integrated into BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, the U.S. solar distribution business. The addition of the Beacon Solar network will increase the number of BayWa r.e. warehouses from six to 16, reducing delivery times in many parts of the country, including many key U.S. solar markets.

“The Beacon culture has much in common with BayWa r.e.’s – a team orientation, entrepreneurial spirit, and focus on customer service excellence,” says Boaz Soifer, regional director of solar trade at BayWa r.e. “The expansion of our footprint and team, new product offerings, and the opportunity to cross-sell solar and roofing equipment to our network enhances our ability to deliver clean energy and home improvement solutions to our customers, and further establishes us as a market leader in U.S. solar distribution.”

“BayWa r.e. is one of the most respected brands in the clean energy business. I am confident that they will take what we’ve started at Beacon Solar to the next level,” states Julian Francis, Beacon’s president and CEO. “The BayWa r.e. team is uniquely situated to provide the best service for our solar customers and the best opportunities for Beacon Solar employees.”