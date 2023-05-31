BayWa r.e. Adds Tesla Powerwall to Solar Installation Network

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems, the distribution arm of BayWa r.e. in the United States, will now include Tesla Powerwall, a rechargeable battery storage system.

BayWa r.e. will add Tesla Powerwall in California and is already working to expand availability to other U.S. states in the coming months. Tesla Powerwall eliminates the need for consistent utility grid consumption by storing excess energy produced by a solar system and using it during periods of low production, such as at night or during power outages.

“By adding Powerwall to our best-in-class storage technology suite, our solar install partners can unlock self-generation for American homeowners all while reducing their electric bill and carbon footprint,” says David Dunlap, vice president of product strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems.

Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and NEM 3.0 in California, residents are actively seeking efficient ways to reduce their rising power bills and protect themselves from frequent utility grid outages through sustainable energy solutions. With a 13.5 kWh energy capacity and a max load of 10 Powerwalls per system, homeowners can store up to 135 kWh of energy right on their property and become their own clean energy power plant.