BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger Ink Solar Panel Procurement Agreement

BayWa r.e., a fully integrated utility-scale solar developer based in California, is partnering with Meyer Burger Technology AG, a global solar technology company headquartered in Switzerland, to procure high-performance solar panels from its production site in Goodyear, Arizona. The offtake agreement is one of two Meyer Berger initiated this spring, resulting in the increase of the annual capacity of their module production in Goodyear from approximately 1.6 GW to approximately 2 GW.

As part of this collaboration, BayWa r.e. agrees to procuring 1.25 GW of modules over a span of five years from Meyer Burger’s Arizona facility. BayWa r.e.’s long-term commitment, spanning from 2025 to 2029, ensures a steady supply of domestically produced solar panels for its extensive solar projects pipeline exceeding 9 GW across the nation.

“With the offtake agreement with BayWa r.e., we are strengthening solar manufacturing made in the U.S.,” says Ardes Johnson, president of Meyer Burger Americas. “It enables us to provide toxin-free, high-performance solar modules manufactured to the highest ethical and social standards.”

Meyer Burger’s proprietary heterojunction cell technology and patented SmartWire module technology enable the production of top-quality solar components. The company is finalizing the construction of the 2 GW production site for high-performance solar modules in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility is expected to create more than 500 skilled manufacturing jobs.

“We are excited to be partnering with Meyer Burger on their state-of-the-art solar panel manufacturing facility in Arizona,” says Geoff Fallon, COO at BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC. “BayWa r.e. and Meyer Burger have a long history of working together to advance clean energy innovation and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the U.S