BayWa r.e., Duracell Offering More Solar Options for Rooftop Installations

Global renewable energy company BayWa r.e. is bringing new options to solar installation partners across the U.S. by adding Duracell Power Center‘s suite of turnkey residential energy technology products to its line card.

Duracell Power Center’s integrated energy storage solution works with new or existing rooftop solar installations to allow homeowners to self-power their home, giving them the security of 100% reliable, fully automated backup power and reducing dependency on the grid with their own microgrid. These AC-coupled, scalable battery systems – available in modular units of 5 kW and 10 kW with 14 kWh to 42 kWh of storage – feature automatic islanding during outages, load shifting to take advantage of time-of-use electricity rates, and 24/7 real-time monitoring via a mobile app user interface for both installers and homeowners.

BayWa r.e. will distribute Duracell Home Ecosystem, a solar-plus-storage solution that includes the energy storage system, as well as solar PV microinverters and EV charging products, with mobile app monitoring for the entire ecosystem.

“The home storage segment has struggled with à la carte solutions, as you typically have equipment from different manufacturers that must work together and communicate in order to provide energy management services in the home,” says David Dunlap, vice president of product strategy at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “Because Power Center seamlessly brings everything together in one system with an iconic brand name that customers trust, this partnership will give our installer partners an attractive home storage offering.”

“We’re excited to expand the market for our residential energy technology products, reach more homeowners and provide greater access for our national network of certified installers through BayWa r.e.’s national distribution network,” states Aakar Patel, Power Center’s president. “Homeowners and installers alike want residential energy systems to be easy to integrate and simple to use, and this combined with Duracell’s brand recognition and desirability gives customers the confidence they need to make this major investment in their home.”

The Duracell Home Ecosystem energy storage system line uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries backed by a 10-year warranty and performance guarantee and has been proven in the field for more than a decade across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. These systems ship fully integrated on a single pallet and offer an easy installation process that is compatible with any new or existing solar PV system and inverter. They also work seamlessly with Duracell Home Ecosystem solar PV microinverters and EV charging products, which further expand homeowners’ choices from the company’s suite of turnkey residential energy solutions. Power Center products are in stock and available through the BayWa r.e. online store.