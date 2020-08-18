BayWa r.e., Generac Partner on Energy Storage Solutions

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC, a U.S. distributor of solar and energy storage components and systems, has partnered with Generac Power Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products.

BayWa r.e. has added Generac’s advanced PWRcell battery system and integrated energy storage ecosystem components to its distribution line card for its nationwide network of residential solar contractors. As part of the agreement, Generac will provide its installer training program, which is focused on ensuring maximum code compliance and aligns with BayWa r.e.’s focus on facilitating high-quality installations by well-trained contractors to support a healthy solar industry.

“Generac is a highly bankable partner with a well-designed, integrated energy storage solution, which broadens our residential storage offerings,” says David Dunlap, vice president of operations at BayWa r.e.

“Generac’s great brand recognition, solid training programs and continuous innovation are major reasons we’ve chosen to partner with them to address the growing demand from consumers for smart solar+storage solutions,” he adds.

Generac recently introduced new products and capabilities to its PWRcell storage portfolio, which will be available to BayWa r.e. customers. The offering includes the PWRcell ATS whole-home load management and backup power system, high-capacity modular batteries rated up to 34 kWh, increased inverter power and an outdoor-rated enclosure.

A webinar introducing BayWa r.e. and Generac’s new energy storage partnership and training programs will take place Sept. 3.