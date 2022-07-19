BayWa r.e. Promotes Jodi White to CEO, Increases Executive Leadership

BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer, services and systems provider, is expanding its executive team following the acquisition of Beacon Solar, the former solar distribution division of roofing distributor Beacon, to continue expanding its U.S. distribution network.

BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC has promoted Jodi White to CEO. White brings 20 years of experience in the renewable energy industry with roles in mergers and acquisitions, and as a finance and operations executive. She co-founded BayWa r.e.’s distribution business in the U.S. in 2008 and previously served as co-CEO alongside Boaz Soifer. Soifer, former CEO, will now focus on his regional role as director of solar distribution for BayWa r.e. in the Americas, which currently includes active operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico and the Pacific Islands.

Under White’s oversight of all U.S. operations, Charles (Chuck) Ellis will lead supply chain management and fulfillment as COO following the acquisition to ensure planning and fulfillment services for solar contractors. Ellis joins the team with leadership experience in sales and distribution strategies from his years at SMA America and in the building industry with his experience touching IT, product strategy, procurement and logistics as well as successful vertical integration.

As the chief revenue officer, Harry Payne will drive integration and alignment between all revenue-related functions of the entity. He started in renewables at Sunrun more than a decade ago and has a track record of building sales channels and developing cost-effective solutions while improving the digital customer experience.

“BayWa r.e.’s U.S. distribution business passed an inflection point in 2021 and has entered a new stage of scale and complexity,” says Soifer. “Bringing in experienced executive leadership into our already amazing team gives us a stronger foundation to manage our continued growth and will help ensure we continue providing customers with the products and services they need to manage their businesses effectively. Congratulations to Jodi, Chuck, and Harry – your leadership will be a great asset to us for the journey ahead!”

“With the acquisition of Beacon Solar, we increased our market share and added new talent, resources and product lines,” states White. “Chuck’s and Harry’s leadership will keep the organization aligned and focused on customer experience as we continually improve delivery quality and continue our expansion.”