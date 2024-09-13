Bechtel to Lead Design, Construction of Sunfish Solar 2

Hecate Energy has selected Bechtel to lead the design and construction of the 360 MW Sunfish Solar 2, located in Calhoun County, Mich.

The project comprises 620,000 bifacial solar panels across 1,300 acres, enabling both sides of the panels to absorb sunlight. Construction is set to begin later this year.

“We are proud to support Michigan’s renewable energy goals with this milestone project, and to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future, while also creating high-quality clean energy jobs,” says Scott Austin, Bechtel’s general manager of Renewables & Clean Power.

The project is slated for completion in 2026.

