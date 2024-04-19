Bernhard, Hackensack Meridian Health Sign Energy-as-a-Service Agreement

Bernhard has signed a 30-year Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, which the company says includes $134 million set aside for infrastructure improvements, as well as a promised reduction in carbon emissions.

The healthcare provider operates 18 hospitals across eight counties, and is set to own what it calls the largest solar and BESS of any not-for-profit healthcare provider in the U.S. due to this collaboration.

“Bernhard is proud to embark on this transformative journey with Hackensack Meridian Health, utilizing our expertise to deliver a turnkey Energy-as-a-Service solution that will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute significantly to environmental sustainability,” says Bernhard CEO Ed Tinsley.