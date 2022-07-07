Bill Roeschlein Joins Tigo Energy as Chief Financial Officer

Tigo Energy Inc., a Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, has named Bill Roeschlein as CFO. In his new role, he will lead the finance and legal teams at Tigo. Roeschlein will focus on establishing the financial organization in the renewable energy industry, along with the processes and procedures that facilitate the growth of Tigo to the next stage of financial development.

“Bill is exactly the type of finance executive that Tigo needs,” states Zvi Alon, chairman and CEO of Tigo. “His proven leadership as CFO at several different public companies combined with his experience in executing complex financial transactions including mergers, acquisitions, financings and equity offerings will be invaluable as Tigo continues to evolve and grow.”

Roeschlein brings publicly-traded, pre-IPO and international operations experience to the Tigo executive team. He began his career in financial planning and audit at companies such as Coopers & Lybrand, Hewlett-Packard, and Asyst Technologies. More recently, he served as chief financial officer at Nanosys Inc., where he led the company’s most recent financing, and Perceptron Inc., where he led the M&A sale and integration process to Atlas Copco.

“Tigo is in the enviable position of having both financial stability and a tremendous potential for growth,” states Roeschlein. “I’m excited to be given the opportunity to build upon the work that Zvi and his team have done and help continue and accelerate the current rate of growth.”