Birch Creek Completes Altona Solar Financing

Birch Creek Energy has completed financing and commenced operation of Altona Solar, a 42 MW utility-scale solar project based in Audrain County, Mo.

This facility, after the 49 MW Earp Solar project in Illinois, is the company’s second project to come online this year as part of its IPP strategy.

“We cannot thank our financing partners enough for their invaluable support as we complete our first project in our home state of Missouri,” says Max Whitacre, EVP of Project Finance for Birch Creek.

“It is such a pleasure working with the Celtic and West Town teams, and we look forward to continued financing with both relationships as we continue to build out our IPP.”

Tax equity was provided by Celtic Bank, who also participated in the Earp project. Permanent debt was provided by West Town Bank & Trust.

The project is sited on 208 acres and connects to Ameren Missouri.