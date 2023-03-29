Birch Creek Energy Acquires Foundation Solar Partners

Birch Creek Energy LLC, a St. Louis-based renewable energy company, has acquired Foundation Solar Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based solar developer focused on greenfield solar projects primarily in the MISO and PJM markets.

Together, Birch Creek and Foundation Solar have developed over 1.7 GW of solar and storage projects since 2019 and have a combined development pipeline of 13.5 GW in varying stages of development.

“We are excited to add the expertise of Foundation Solar to the Birch team,” says Dan Siegel, CEO of Birch Creek. “They not only bring immediate value by materially increasing our portfolio in key markets such as PJM and MISO, but the acquisition of the team brings a proven greenfield engine which will increase our velocity and scale.”

Lazard Frères and Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to the seller, Hull Street Energy. Foley and Lardner LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy, and Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to Birch Creek.