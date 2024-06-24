Birch Creek Energy Completes Earp Solar Financing

Birch Creek Energy has completed financing and full operation of Earp Solar, a 47 MW utility scale solar project located in Warren County, Ill.

The project, which connects to Ameren Illinois, is the first to become fully financed and operational in Birch Creek’s independent power producer (IPP) entity.

“Bringing Earp Solar to completion is a transformational event for Birch Creek,” says Dan Siegel, CEO of Birch Creek.

“We announced our IPP strategy mid 2023, and since then have worked aggressively to complete the construction and financing of six projects in MISO territory totaling 342 MW. Earp Solar represents the first of these projects and we are grateful to our partners who helped get us here.”

Tax equity was arranged through Foss & Co. Permanent debt was provided by West Town Bank & Trust. Construction capital was underwritten and funded by Pathward.