Birch Creek Energy Orders 547 MW of Modules from First Solar

First Solar is set to supply Birch Creek Energy with 547 MW of its Series 6 Plus Bifacial thin film PV modules, for use in the company’s projects being developed across the U.S.

“Birch Creek’s decision to partner with us is a validation of our technology and competitiveness, and the value of pricing and supply certainty,” says Georges Antoun, CCO for First Solar. “We thank the team at Birch Creek for their trust and look forward to building on this relationship.”

First Solar, which exited last year with 6 GW of annual U.S. nameplate capacity.