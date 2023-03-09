Birch Creek Establishes Independent Power Producer Unit

Birch Creek Energy LLC, a St. Louis-based renewable energy company, has launched its independent power producer entity, Birch Creek Power, augmenting its development entity, Birch Creek Development.

The company says the move adds a significant component to the develop-to-own model that Birch Creek is employing in key markets, providing additional optionality for Birch Creek’s solar and storage development pipeline.

Birch Creek Power will focus on owning and operating renewable energy assets, building on Birch Creek’s expertise in developing and financing utility-scale solar and storage projects. The launch of this new entity will allow the company to take a more active role in the renewable energy market, enhancing the platform through participating directly as a long-term sponsor and renewable energy operator.

“Adding IPP capabilities to our platform is a natural evolution of our business,” says Dan Siegel, CEO of Birch Creek. “Over the last year, we have built a significant pipeline in key markets and have worked tirelessly to develop an independent development machine capable of yielding high quality and high value solar projects.”

Birch Creek has developed 36 utility-scale solar projects totaling 872 MW and has a portfolio of over 8 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in various stages of development across MISO, PJM, ERCOT and the Southeast.