Black & Veatch Chosen as EPC Company for Buckeye’s 270 MW Solar Project in Texas

Buckeye Partners L.P. has selected Black & Veatch to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for its planned Project Parker 270 MW solar project in central Texas.

“We are committed to deploying our deep expertise in clean energy to support clients on the leading edge of the energy transition such as Buckeye partners with their decarbonization goals,” says Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s Energy and Process Industries business.

Project Parker will be located on two adjacent sites near Waco, Texas, in Falls County. Construction of the project, which will include more than 500,000 solar panels, is to be completed in early 2023.

“Our strategy is squarely focused on energy diversity and lower-carbon solutions, and we are excited to partner with Black & Veatch to advance this critical solar project,” states Todd J. Russo, Buckeye’s executive vice president of strategy and alternative energy. “Project Parker will further expand Buckeye’s growing renewable portfolio and add additional momentum to our ESG initiatives and continued progress in the space.”