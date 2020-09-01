Black & Veatch Names New Senior Vice President and Director of Solar Energy

Black & Veatch, a company that specializes in power infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has named Paul Skurdahl as senior vice president and director of solar energy within the company’s rapidly growing power business.

Backed by more than 35 years in the power industry, including over 15 years in renewables, Skurdahl joins the company during a time of growing investment in renewable energy generation as the electric industry strives to maximize reliability and resilience while lowering its carbon footprint through clean, affordable energy options.

Solar power continues to play a growing role in the world’s diversified energy portfolio: last year the U.S. solar market grew by 23%, helping solar power account for nearly 40% of all new electrical capacity added that year – an industry first.

Skurdahl brings EPC experience working across the renewables space, including all phases of development, engineering and construction. His experience with power purchase agreements (PPAs), interconnect and partner agreements, and energy trading provide a unique client/market perspective that will complement and expand Black & Veatch’s ability to deliver a wide range of renewable solutions. Skurdahl will provide leadership and project insights while further positioning the company’s solar business for growth.

“The influx of renewable energy is playing a key role in the diverse generation portfolio needed to meet the world’s power demand,” says Mario Azar, president of Black & Veatch’s power business.

“Clients are increasingly looking for a solutions provider who can offer a cohesive yet flexible range of technologies and services – and guide and execute renewable projects from development through deployment,” he adds.

Before joining Black & Veatch, Skurdahl spent 15 years in various leadership positions for Avangrid Renewables. Most recently, he served as interim vice president of projects, where he directed a team of more than 50 professionals responsible for the design and construction of U.S. wind, solar and storage projects. Prior to that, he managed teams of engineering and estimating professionals providing development, design, procurement and capital budgeting for projects with an annual capital/construction budget of more than $2 billion.

Photo: Paul Skurdahl