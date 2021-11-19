Blackfinch Energy Picks RCG as Technical Advisor for UK Solar Project

The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), an ERM Group company, served as technical advisor to Blackfinch Energy for its acquisition of the Three Maids Solar Farm, a 25 MW PV project located near Winchester, Hampshire, UK.

RCG reviewed the technical, commercial and environmental aspects of the Project and identified its potential technical risks. RCG’s scope of work included a detailed review on the electrical, civil and structural design, project technology, permitting and leasing, construction schedule, contract review, site inspection, yield, and technical inputs to financial assumptions.

“RCG is delighted to have supported Blackfinch Energy in its acquisition of another high-quality solar plant,” says Luke Boyden, RCG’s principal. “Given the expected surge of UK solar installations following COP26 commitments, we stand ready to provide advisory and technical due diligence services to support their clean energy endeavours.”

“We are delighted to have acquired Three Maids Solar Farm, another significant solar asset, that continues our strategy of investing in high quality renewable energy projects,” adds Guy Lavarack, investment director at Blackfinch Energy.