BLM Seeks Input on Proposed California Solar Project

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on the draft environmental assessment for a proposed clean energy project on private lands and approximately 40 acres of public lands in eastern Riverside County, Calif.

If approved, the Sapphire Solar project could generate and store 17 MW of energy for delivery to the statewide transmission grid.

EDF Renewables Development proposes to construct, operate, maintain and eventually decommission a solar photovoltaic electricity facility including solar panels, battery energy storage and other facilities on mostly private lands.

“The Bureau of Land Management welcomes public feedback for the Sapphire Solar project to ensure responsible clean energy development in the California desert,” says Shelly Lynch, California Desert district manager.

“If approved, this project would contribute to California’s renewable energy portfolio and the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon-pollution free energy economy.”

The public lands within the project site are designated as Development Focus Area lands in the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, a landscape-level plan that aims to streamline renewable energy development while conserving desert ecosystems and providing outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan covers 10.8 million acres of public lands in the desert regions of seven California counties: Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego.

The public comment period closes November 4.