BlueWave Develops Massachusetts Community Solar Agrivoltaics Projects

BlueWave has completed five projects across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that incorporate the company’s dual-use solar design and operate under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target Program.

The projects, which the company owns and operates, are located in Palmer, Haverhill, Dighton and Douglas, adding 19.8 MW of generation and 29.7 MWh of storage to the power grid.

“As a Boston-based company and certified B Corp, serving our surrounding communities is in our DNA and continues to be the driving force behind the solar development decisions we make,” says Trevor Hardy, CEO and co-founder of BlueWave.

“The amount of energy that is being generated by these projects is meaningful, ensuring greater access to community solar projects and farmers’ continued success with their land.”

BlueWave worked with farmers to implement the dual-use practice of agrovoltaics. The projects are designed to allow for uninterrupted farming operations beneath the solar arrays, says the company.

Lowell General Hospital has joined forces with BlueWave for the portfolio, serving as an anchor customer for the project sites in Palmer and Haverhill. As an anchor customer, the hospital will receive 50% of the project’s energy capacity in the form of community solar bill credits, which can be applied to offset their operational costs.

The projects within the new portfolio are all expected to be operational by the end of the year.