Borrego O&M Rebrands as Cleanleaf Energy

Borrego Energy has rebranded its O&M business as Cleanleaf Energy, with a focus on providing operations and maintenance services to domestic utility and commercial PV and BESS projects.

“We were one of the early O&M providers in the country, establishing best practices and a reputation for excellence, while growing the business over those crucial early years,” says Mikael Backman, assuming the role of Cleanleaf Energy CEO.

“Industry trends, and innovations enhanced and evolved the company over time, allowing it to explore new places in its role as an industry pioneer. Today’s announcement will allow the O&M business to focus solely on monitoring, operating and upgrading PV and BESS assets across the country to maximize the utilization of renewable resources that have been installed in this energy transition.”

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Borrego’s ten-year history of providing third-party O&M services,” adds Andrew Hall, Borrego’s CEO. “I’m excited to see Mikael and his team of experienced technicians and managers use the scale and sophistication they developed at Borrego to deliver ever-improving customer service and outcomes to PV and BESS system owners under the Cleanleaf banner.”

Cleanleaf will manage more than 1.9 GW across 1,000 solar and storage projects previously under the Borrego name. The company’s special projects group will focus on investigation and troubleshooting, pre-construction hand-offs and repair and system upgrades for PV sites.

All leadership and personnel will remain in place during the transition, says the company.