Boviet Solar, Origis Energy Sign 700 MW Supply Deal for PV Modules

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., a global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of PERC PV cells, monofacial and bifacial PV modules, has signed a master supply agreement for more than 700 MW of solar capacity with Origis Energy, a solar and energy storage developer.

Origis Energy will utilize Boviet Solar’s Vega Series 550 W PERC monocrystalline bifacial double-glass PV modules for U.S utility-scale solar projects. Delivery of the PV modules is slated for 2023.

“Boviet Solar has a clear understanding of the solar energy marketplace in which we operate,” says Samir Verstyn, chief investment officer and COO at Origis Energy. “The Boviet solar technology allows Origis to achieve important productivity and cost objectives across our portfolio.”

“We are proud to have reached this significant milestone through the supply agreement with Origis Energy,” states Jimmy Xie, general manager of Boviet Solar. “Boviet Solar’s strong momentum in the U.S solar industry is a direct result of our company’s dedication to business stability, Tier 1 bankability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence, supply chain transparency and top-performing technology known for its power, performance and quality. We are honored by Origis Energy’s trust in us, our organization and our products.”

PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar and large-cell designs enables Boviet Solar’s Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather or environments conditions.