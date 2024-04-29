Boviet Solar to Build North Carolina Production Facility

Boviet Solar Technology has selected Greenville, N.C. as the location for its first North America production facility, to be developed in two phases.

The PV module manufacturing facility will produce the company’s TOPCon N-Type cell, as well as monofacial and bifacial modules for U.S. clients.

Phase one of the project is set to utilize the existing building to manufacture the modules, with phase two including site expansion.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in our journey as our establishment into North Carolina marks a pivotal moment in our mission to foster stronger connections with our clients while driving innovation and excellence in everything we do,” says Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

“Our investment in North Carolina underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding client expectations. Through ‘Made in America’ products, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior experiences and remain responsive to the diverse needs of our clients.”

The factory’s opening is expected next year.