bp awards Solivus Awarded bp Contract to Supply, Install PV Systems

Solivus has been awarded a three-year contract for the EPC and installation of PV systems for bp and its customers following a competitive commercial bid process, with Solivus’ rooftop technology to be included in bp’s energy solution portfolio.

“As we transition to an integrated energy company, we are committed to meeting customer demands,” says bp’s Irene Quero. “This new relationship with Solivus enables us to expand our integrated energy offerings by adding solar solutions into our portfolio. Not only will this help us fulfill the needs of our customers, but we will also look to use the solution for our own assets.”

“I have always found collaborations are the best recipe for success,” adds Jo Parker-Swift, CEO of Solivus. “Solivus has grown a significant client list, including airports and sports stadiums, who are eager to find renewable energy solutions. bp have the contacts and the influence to rapidly expand this portfolio and support us on our mission to help decarbonise the built environment.”