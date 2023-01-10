bp Begins Installations for 134 MW Ohio Solar Project with Meta PPA

bp’s 134 MW DC (107 MW AC) Arche Solar project in Fulton County, Ohio is beginning construction. bp has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the project.

“This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the U.S. economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions,” says Dave Lawler, bp America’s chairman and president. “It’s another example of bp partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize.”

bp’s 50:50 joint-venture partner, Lightsource bp, developed the project on behalf of bp and is managing construction.

“We appreciate bp’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100 percent renewable energy,” comments Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio.”

McCarthy Building Companies’ Renewable Energy & Storage team was selected as the main contractor for the project, which will include installation of ultra-low carbon solar panels and smart solar trackers from U.S.-based manufacturers First Solar and Nextracker, respectively.